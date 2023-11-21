Biden confuses Taylor Swift with Britney Spears during turkey pardoning speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden got his pop stars mixed up on Monday during the White House’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony.

The president, who also turned 81 on Monday, confused Britney Spears with Taylor Swift in his remarks while pardoning the two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, Billboard reported.

“Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles,” Biden said during the ceremony. “You could say it’s even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney’s tour. She’s down, it’s kind of warm in Brazil right now.”

Swift performed Sunday night in Brazil after postponing her Saturday show in Rio de Janeiro because of extreme heat in the country that led to the death of one fan.

Spears is currently not touring, according to NBC News.

That caused critics of the president, whose age and verbal gaffes have become issues in the 2024 presidential campaign, to think, “Oops, he did it again.”

Biden is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. According to Forbes, Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan are the second- and third-oldest.

To give Biden’s age some perspective, 34 men who preceded him in office died before reaching the age of 81, according to POTUS.com.

Jimmy Carter is the oldest former president; he turned 99 on Oct. 1.

Biden joked about his age moments earlier about the event, which was celebrating its 76th anniversary this year, according to The White House Historical Association.

“I want you to know. I wasn’t there at the first one,” Biden said.

While speaking to union workers in Illinois last week, an audience member fell, Forbes reported.

Biden took note, telling the workers “I want the press to know that wasn’t me.”

The White House has not commented on Biden’s remarks, according to NBC News.