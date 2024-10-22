Family conspired to steal dirt bike in Scott Township, court documents say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A family conspired to steal a dirt bike in Scott Township, officials say.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Noblestown Road and Idle Wood Avenue on Oct. 10 for a report of a known family in the area possibly stealing a variety of items.

A victim told police his dirt bike was stolen from his backyard not long before officers go on the scene. He had already recovered his bike.

Surveillance footage shows Chandler, Rocci and Domnick Cosentino pushing the dirt bike while Amanda and Danielle Cosentino sat as lookouts, the complaint said.

Domnick was taken into custody in East Carnegie Friday. Amanda and Rocci were taken into custody in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. Chandler is currently in the Allegheny County Jail. Danielle is still wanted.

Anyone with information on Danielle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Scott Township police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group