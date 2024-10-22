National

E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, CDC says

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

McDonald's has switched to cooked-to-order fresh beef in its quarter-pound burgers and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers.

WASHINGTON — Public health officials in 10 states are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders, according to the CDC.

A news release from the CDC says most people in the outbreak are reporting eating a Quarter Pounder before getting sick.

As of Oct. 22, there are 49 cases with 10 hospitalizations. One person has died.

It’s not clear which food ingredient is contaminated.

McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing.

Most of the illnesses were reported in Colorado and Nebraska. No cases have been reported in Pennsylvania.

