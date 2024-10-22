Local

Man charged after toddler dies from ‘serious physical abuse’ in Uniontown, district attorney says

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Emmanuel Dennis - WPXI Emmanuel Dennis - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man was charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl in Uniontown

>> State police investigating death of 2-year-old girl in Uniontown

The coroner’s office was called to Uniontown Hospital just after noon Monday, where the toddler, identified as Margaret Nunn, was pronounced dead.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office said Emmanuel Dennis, 33, has been charged with homicide connected to Margaret’s death.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Margaret died as a result of serious physical abuse at Dennis’ hands, the district attorney’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown or the district attorney’s office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man dies after stabbing on Montour Trail, police looking for owner of bicycle found near scene
  • Exclusive: Former President Trump talks 1-on-1 with Channel 11 at Steelers game
  • Man accused of stalking girl, 13, in Hempfield Township neighborhood
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting survivors share their stories at annual Eradicate Hate Summit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read