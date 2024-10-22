Man charged after toddler dies from ‘serious physical abuse’ in Uniontown, district attorney says

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man was charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl in Uniontown

The coroner’s office was called to Uniontown Hospital just after noon Monday, where the toddler, identified as Margaret Nunn, was pronounced dead.

The Fayette County District Attorney’s Office said Emmanuel Dennis, 33, has been charged with homicide connected to Margaret’s death.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Margaret died as a result of serious physical abuse at Dennis’ hands, the district attorney’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown or the district attorney’s office.

