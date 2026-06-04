Blue Bell revives Red, White & Blue Bell flavor to celebrate America’s 250th birthday

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell is returning a popular patriotic ice cream flavor to store shelves -- just in time for the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence.

According to a news release from the Texas-based company, Red, White & Blue Bell ice cream returned to store shelves on Thursday.

The company mixes strawberries, vanilla-flavored ice cream and blueberry-flavored ice cream with real blueberries in a limited edition half-gallon carton.

“A bowl of Red, White & Blue Bell is a great way to welcome summer and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” Carl Breed, Blue Bell vice president for sales and marketing, said in a statement. “This season is filled with barbecues, Fourth of July parties, and sunny days by the pool. Red, White & Blue Bell Ice Cream is a delicious treat for all those fun occasions.”

The half-gallon product will be offered for a limited time, the company said.

According to the company’s website, the flavor was originally introduced in 2014 but has not been available in stores since 2017.

“We change our lineup each year to keep it fresh and make room for new offerings,” Breed said. “It was a unanimous decision to have Red, White & Blue Bell return this year.

“The patriotic carton and colorful ice cream are perfect to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.”

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