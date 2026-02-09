Brown University shooting: New video released

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police have released new video footage of the deadly shooting on the Brown University campus that left two students dead and nine others hurt.

Police released more than 20 minutes of footage showing their response after they received reports of shots fired, WFXT reported.

“It is incredibly important to me that the city of Providence remains fully transparent, accountable and compliant with the state’s Access to Public Records Act,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “We also know that the footage and audio we are required to release will likely be harmful and traumatizing for the victims, families and neighbors who are still trying to heal and recover from this incident.”

Several media outlets had requested the video footage, audio clips and other documentation from the shooting that happened in mid-December.

City officials said the release was delayed at the request of the families until a memorial service could be held on campus, the AP reported.

On the video released on Monday, officers can be heard on the video talking about how to evacuate students from the Barus and Holley Building, including that the auditorium was clear, but that there were two students in a classroom at the back of a corridor, WFXT reported.

As they discussed the evacuations and as they searched floor to floor, they were told that the alleged gunman had not been found with an officer responding, “In the absence of better information, we’re gonna go with the shooter might still be in this building, so use caution.”

Once emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, police who were charged with escorting them to wounded students were told to protect and guard them as the search for the shooter continued.

Two students — Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov — were killed. The gunman was identified as Claudio Neves Valente. He was also linked to the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor.

He had planned the attack for several years, the Justice Department said, according to the AP.

Valente was found dead in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire.

DOJ officials said he left behind video confessions, but no motive, the AP said.

