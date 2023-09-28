Cher accused of hiring 4 men to abduct adult son, court documents allege

LOS ANGELES — Newly released court documents allege that singer-actress Cher employed four men to forcefully remove her son from his New York City hotel as he attempted to reconcile with his estranged wife on their wedding anniversary.

The allegations, filed in a court declaration in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 4, 2022, and signed by Allman’s wife, Marie Angela King, 36, were made public during the couple’s ongoing divorce case, Variety reported.

Allman 47, had filed for divorce in November 2021, according to the entertainment news website.

The pair allegedly reconnected for 12 days in November 2022, Rolling Stone reported.

According to King, on Nov. 30, 2022 -- her wedding anniversary with Allman -- four men allegedly entered their hotel room and removed Allman, the magazine reported.

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King wrote in the declaration. “I am very concerned and worried about him.”

King is known professionally as Queenie, People reported. She alleged in her filing that she was told by one of the men that they were hired by (Allman’s) mother, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband,” King wrote in the declaration, People reported.

Cher, 77, has not responded to requests for comment by several news outlets.

The singer has won a Grammy, an Oscar and an Emmy, and has had four No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Allman has publicly discussed his addiction issues before, according to USA Today.

Since the early 2010s, Allman has been in and out of rehab and his relationship with Cher through the years, Variety reported.

Allman’s father Gregg Allman, also battled drug addiction, Variety reported. Gregg Allman died in 2017 due to complications from liver cancer. He was 69.

