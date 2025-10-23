Crossing guard puts himself between children and ‘aggressive’ driver

HOUSTON — A Texas school crossing guard is being hailed as a hero after he placed himself between children and an aggressive driver.

Michael Phill, affectionately known as “Mr. Michael” by students and parents, was manning his post near Sinclair Elementary School in Houston last week when a driver attempted to go around him during the afternoon pickup time for students.

Video taken at the scene shows Phill standing against the vehicle, which was attempting to proceed through the intersection while children were crossing the street.

Video shows crossing guard put himself between aggressive driver and kids near Sinclair Elementary https://t.co/pvredMSRL0 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 18, 2025

“She kept motioning toward me, cursing, saying words that was inappropriate, and just refused to back down,” Phill, who has been a crossing guard for eight years, told KHOU. “I’m just hoping she wouldn’t hurt me or hurt any children.”

Parents have been voicing concerns about vehicles driving through the Timbergrove area of Houston when school ends for the day.

“There’s just been too many close calls, those kids that were in the video, that are in this pack right here, those are our kids in this neighborhood,” Leanne Searcey told KTRK.

“I’ve seen many children almost get hit. I’ve watched children that are not my children almost get hit,” Michelle Collins told the television station. “I’ve almost been hit three times by cars.”

Phill said he has always wanted to be a crossing guard.

“At the age of 17, I was with my mother, and we went through a school zone, we passed through, and I told my mother I wanted to do that, I was going to do that one day,” he said.

Phill said he favors safety improvements in the area, but added that he will still do his best to protect children at his crosswalk.

“There’s impatient people, you know, that (are) going to always be here, but I’m glad I’m here on this corner, because I believe that’s why I was put here,” Phill said.

