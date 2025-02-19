Delta plane crash: All but one person released from hospital

TORONTO — Delta Air Lines announced that 20 of the 21 injured passengers on board Delta Connection Flight 4819 who were injured when the plane flipped on Monday have been released from the hospital.

The airline said that it is still helping customers with not only hotels and meals but also transportation and any other personal needs.

The company will reunite those passengers with their personal belongings that were left on the aircraft as soon as officials have removed the items from the wreckage. It could take a couple of weeks, however, until the items are identified, sorted, cleaned and safely returned to the 80 passengers and crewmembers who were on Flight 4819.

Delta and Endeavor Air, which operated the regional flight, are in Toronto as part of the investigation into what caused the plane to flip on its top and lose a wing. The plane remained upside down on the runway at Pearson International Airport where it came to rest earlier this week, but crews hope to remove the wreckage soon.

CNN shared a video of the rear landing gear appearing to buckle during landing. The plane lost a wing in the hard landing and then skidded on its underside before flipping. The right wing was sheared off, and the left wing was crumpled.

My early analysis on @CNN of the video of Delta 4819 as it crashed into runway 23 at Toronto Pearson airport. Investigators will have to answer why the typical flare before touchdown did not happen. pic.twitter.com/oNALZqSkBC — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 19, 2025









