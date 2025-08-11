Explosion kills at least one at Pennsylvania mill, dozens injured: Live updates

Several people appear to have been injured at a mill in Western Pennsylvania.

WPXI reported that emergency crews were sent to a reported explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works.

The mill is located along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh.

Update 12:42 p.m. ET Aug. 11: Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services spokesperson Kasey Reigner said that dozens were injured in the blast.

The plant is one of the largest coking operations in North America and employs several thousand people, The Associated Press reported.

In June, U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel announced a partnership, a year and a half after the Japanese company proposed an almost $15 billion buyout of the company, the AP reported.

This is not the first emergency the plant has experienced. In February, a battery issue led to “a buildup of combustible material” that caught fire and caused an audible “boom,” the county health department said, according to the AP. Two workers got material in their eyes and were treated at an area hospital.

There have also been concerns about the environmental impacts of the plant. It was sued in 2017 for pollution, settling the lawsuit for $8.5 million in 2019. The company had agreed to spend $6.5 million to reduce soot emissions and odors produced by the plant, the AP reported.

Update 12:27 p.m. ET Aug. 11: WPXI reported at least one person was killed.

Update 12:14 p.m. ET Aug. 11: WPXI reported that there are people unaccounted for and that there is a search for victims who may be trapped in the rubble.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said that his administration is in contact with officials in Cariton and that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, along with the state police, has offered to assist.

My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, PA as they respond to an explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant this morning. @PEMAHQ and @PAStatePolice are in touch with first responders and have offered all assistance.



— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 11, 2025

Original report: Coke, according to PACokeOvens.org, “is a fuel used in the steelmaking process that is created by heating coal in the absence of air.”

It heats pulverized coal to high temperatures over a long period. The process is called “thermal distillation.” Typically, it is heated for 15 to 18 hours but can take as long as 36 hours with temperatures normally between 1,650 and 2,000 degrees, the organization said.

Several helicopters were at the scene as a mass casualty event was declared.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the plant in a photo posted to social media by WPXI.

BREAKING NEWS: A mass casualty incident has been declared to allow for additional EMS resources from across the region to respond. Posted by WPXI-TV Pittsburgh on Monday, August 11, 2025

