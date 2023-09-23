Former Anaheim Ducks player Nic Kerdiles dies in motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Anaheim Ducks winger Nic Kerdiles was killed in a motorcycle accident early Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. He was 29.

>> Read more trending news

The athlete-turned-real estate broker was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, E! Online reported.

According to Nashville police, Kerdiles was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on Wheless Street at about 3:30 a.m. CDT when he traveled through a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of a BMW SUV, WKRN-TV reported. Kerdiles was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, according to the television station.

We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LMcJ47cKkt — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 23, 2023

Nic Kerdiles played in three games for the Ducks from 2016 to 2018, according to Hockey-Reference.com. According to the Ducks, he was the first resident from Orange County, California, to play for the team, The Orange County Register reported.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning,” the Ducks posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Kerdiles, who was born in Lewisville, Texas, on Jan. 11, 1994, moved with his family to California when he was a child, Deadline reported. He played Division I hockey at Wisconsin, scoring 26 goals and adding 55 assists for the Badgers, according to the entertainment news website.

The Ducks selected Kerdiles with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft, according to Hockey-Reference.com.

Kerdiles was engaged to Chrisley, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, between 2018 and 2020, E! Online reported. He also appeared in seven episodes of her family’s television reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” in 2018 and 2019, according to IMDb.com.

Investigators said there were no signs of impairment from either driver, WKRN reported. No charges are pending against the driver of the BMW SUV.

©2023 Cox Media Group