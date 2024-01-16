Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann charged in death of 4th woman

Authorities on Tuesday announced new charges against a man arrested in connection with a series of long-unsolved killings on New York’s Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders.

In a court filing obtained by WABC-TV, prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Rex Heuermann on second-degree murder in the 2007 death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. He had previously been considered a “prime suspect” in her death.

He is already facing murder charges in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Amber Lynn Costello, 27; and Megan Waterman, 22.

The four women are among the 11 people found dead near Ocean Parkway on Long Island in 2010 and 2011, sparking fears of a serial killer and prompting years of investigations.

Check back for more on this developing story.





