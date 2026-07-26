South Fayette Township police ask for video footage of ‘unusual activity’ in neighborhood

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette Township police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation.

The township, in a social media post Saturday, said police are seeking video footage of “unusual activity, possibly involving people with flashlights.”

The reported activity happened in the Panhandle Trail and Station Street area of the Sturgeon neighborhood between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with footage is urged to call 911 and ask for an on-duty South Fayette police officer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group