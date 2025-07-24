Hulk Hogan dies: World reacts

Wrestling fans are mourning the death of icon Hulk Hogan, who died on July 24 at the age of 71.

Medics were called to his home in Clearwater, Florida, for a cardiac arrest. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, The Associated Press reported.

WWE posted a tribute to X writing, “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.”

WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3daG7IDznf — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Ric Flair wrote that he was “shocked” to hear the news.

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair’s daughter, said that Hogan was there for her family when her father was sick.

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan.



My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke.



Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

Wrestler John Layfield credited Hogan for his own wrestling career.

One of the reasons I got into wrestling. Hulk was always so nice to me and was the one celebrity that wanted to see all the kids I brought over from Bermuda. RIP legend. There will never be another. Hulkamania never dies. pic.twitter.com/cPKk68LQJj — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 24, 2025

Barstool Sports called him an “absolute legend.”

RIP Hulk Hogan. An absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/XLALNclCPA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 24, 2025

Vice President JD Vance called Hogan “a great American icon,” and “One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid.” Hogan was a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, appearing at the Republican National Convention, The Hill reported.

Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid.



The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other.



The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace. — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan died at 71 today. He is probably the most famous pro wrestler who ever lived and more people paid to see him perform over the course of his career than any other person. Thanks for the memories. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 24, 2025

I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan's name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace.



— Carlos… pic.twitter.com/BYNS6YeA6C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 24, 2025

Rest peacefully brother — Slim Jim 🚀 (@SlimJim) July 24, 2025

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

RIP Hulk Hogan - the most iconic wrestler in history, a wonderful character, and in person, a far gentler, charming, intelligent man far removed from his snarling beast ring (and Rocky movie!) persona. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/z3lT5gJgFk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 24, 2025

