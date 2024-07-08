Hurricane Beryl makes in Texas as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Beryl made landfall again on Monday morning this time in Texas.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane and the first from the Atlantic to make landfall this hurricane season, CNN reported.

6am CDT position update on Hurricane #Beryl: Life-threatening Storm Surge, strong winds and torrential rainfall battering eastern Texas. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/omiP22jgV1 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 8, 2024

It made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, and was expected to bring “extreme rainfall rates” and “life-threatening” flooding to the Houston and Galveston regions, the Weather Prediction Center said. A total of four to eight inches of rain is expected to fall on Monday.

When it hit land it had sustained winds of at least 74 miles per hour with gusts as high as 90 mph, The New York Times reported.

The state declared a disaster for 121 and put the National Guard, search-and-rescue teams and other first responders on alert.

Beryl is the earliest in-season hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Hurricane Bonnie, which hit the Lonestar State on June 26, 1986.

The hurricane hit the Caribbean and the Yucatan Peninsula last week. Nearly a dozen people died before Beryl weakened to a tropical storm. It strengthened overnight becoming a hurricane for a second time.

Beryl is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Monday and a tropical depression on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. It had been a Category 5 in the Atlantic, the earliest storm to do so, The Associated Press reported.

