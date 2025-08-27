Trending

Jet bridge collapses, injuring two workers

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
a jet bridge against blue sky and white clouds.
Collapse FILE PHOTO: A jet bridge after a commercial airline takes off at the airport. A jet bridge similar to this one collapsed at Santa Barbara Airport while it was undergoing maintenance. (Artinun - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An out-of-service jet bridge collapsed at the Santa Barbara Airport, injuring two maintenance workers.

Read more trending news

The bridge was undergoing maintenance at around 9:25 a.m. local time Tuesday, KSBY reported.

The cause of the collapse had not been determined, but airport director Chris Hastert told the news station, “We take safety very seriously here and do a lot of preventative maintenance, so obviously, there’s going to be an investigation. We’ll find out why this happened. But no, this is a serious issue that has never come up before.”

He said the airport’s three other jet bridges were inspected and were in use.

The two workers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, KEYT reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read