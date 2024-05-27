Trending

Legendary UCLA, NBA player and broadcaster Bill Walton dies at 71

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bill Walton Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton is seen at a first-round game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2023, in Las Vegas. Walton, 71, died of cancer Monday, May 27, 2024. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Basketball legend Bill Walton, who led the UCLA Bruins to two national titles before winning a pair of championships in the NBA, has died, according to The Associated Press.

Walton, who went on to become one of the biggest names in NBA broadcasting, was 71. According to his family, he died Monday following a long battle with cancer.

>> Read more trending news

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “What I will remember most about him was his zest for life.”

Silver said Walton, a regular presence at NBA events, was “always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth.”

“I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered,” Silver said. “As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.”

Walton’s storied career began at UCLA, where in addition to two national titles, he was also named national player of the year three times, the AP reported.

He was inducted in 1993 into the Hall of Fame.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read