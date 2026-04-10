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Mick Fleetwood marries for fifth time; weds Elizabeth Jordan

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Mick Fleetwood
Mick Fleetwood through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Mick Fleetwood attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the co-founders of Fleetwood Mac has tied the knot for the fifth time.

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Mick Fleetwood married his partner, Elizabeth Jordan, TMZ reported.

The singer shared the nupual news by posting photos of his honeymoon on social media.

He wrote, “The south Pacific does its magic !!! A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth... creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!”

The couple has been together for six years but got engaged in 2025.

Fleetwood had four previous marriages with three women. He first married Jenny Boyd in 1970, but the couple got divorced in 1976 before remarrying the next year. They split up in 1978.

A decade later, he married Sara Recor, but they divorced in 1995, the same year he married Lynn Frankel. Fleetwood and Frankel divorced in 2015, People magazine reported.

Fleetwood has four children from his marriages. As for Jordan, she has two children. She owns a property management company and the executive director of The Mick Fleetwood Foundation, Hello! reported.

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