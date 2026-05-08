Missing hiker’s body found in Glacier National Park; may have been victim of bear attack

The body of a missing hiker in Glacier National Park has been found.

Officials said the person was found about 2.5 miles up the Mt. Brown Trail, about 50 feet from it, on May 6.

The remains, officials said, were consistent with a bear encounter.

The National Park Service did not release the victim’s identity and would not until 72 hours after their next of kin is notified, the agency said.

However, the park service previously said they were searching for a man from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who had not been heard from since Sunday night, CBS News reported.

The man’s last contact was at around 8:20 p.m. when he sent a message to someone saying he was hiking toward the Mt. Brown Fire Lookout, the Montana Free Press reported.

The portion of the Mt. Brown Trail was closed as part of the investigation.

The last fatal bear attack at Glacier National Park was in 1998, while the last time a person was injured in a bear attack was last August, park officials said.

Since 1967, there have been 10 deadly bear attacks in Glacier National Park, the Montana Free Press reported.

News of this incident came days after two hikers were hurt in Yellowstone National Park.

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