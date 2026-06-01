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Browns trading Myles Garrett to Rams, reports say

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 21: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs on field during warm ups prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills Huntington Bank Field on December 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A formidable defensive end is leaving the AFC North.

Multiple NFL insiders are reporting that the Cleveland Browns are finalizing a trade of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Garrett will reportedly be traded to the Rams for at least edge rusher Jared Verse and a first-round pick.

Garrett has spent all nine seasons of his NFL career so far with the Browns, earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and 2025.

He racked up 404 total tackles, 125.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles across 134 games played. Just last year, he broke the single-season record.

Verse, a Dayton native named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, played two seasons with the Rams. He has 124 total tackles, 12 sacks and five forced fumbles in 34 games.

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