Browns trading Myles Garrett to Rams, reports say

PITTSBURGH — A formidable defensive end is leaving the AFC North.

Multiple NFL insiders are reporting that the Cleveland Browns are finalizing a trade of Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Garrett will reportedly be traded to the Rams for at least edge rusher Jared Verse and a first-round pick.

Blockbuster! The Browns are finalizing a trade sending superstar Myles Garrett to the Rams, sources tell @AdamSchefter, @RapSheet and me.



Cleveland is expected to receive two-time Pro Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and additional compensation. pic.twitter.com/mMuF0QJHBM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 1, 2026

Garrett has spent all nine seasons of his NFL career so far with the Browns, earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and 2025.

He racked up 404 total tackles, 125.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles across 134 games played. Just last year, he broke the single-season record.

Verse, a Dayton native named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, played two seasons with the Rams. He has 124 total tackles, 12 sacks and five forced fumbles in 34 games.

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