Netflix will be selling bags of branded popcorn at Walmart

Netflix announced that it will be selling its own line of popcorn.

Netflix said in a news release that it’s teaming up with Popcorn Indiana to create the ready-to-eat popcorn bags.

The popcorn will be called “Netflix Now Popping,” the company said.

“Enjoy your new favorite movie or show with a delicious bag of popcorn,” Netflix said.

There will be two flavors available at Walmart called “Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle” and “Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle,” according to Variety.

AMC Theatres has a similar popcorn deal with Walmart, according to The Hollywood Reporter. AMC Theatres announced plans in 2021 to create both microwavable and bagged varieties of popcorn. Just last year, the company announced it sells both microwavable and bagged varieties in Walmart.

In addition to the announcement of the ready-to-eat popcorn, Netflix also announced new shows, movies and games coming to the streaming platform for this summer. Some of that content includes “Trigger Warning,” “That ‘90s Show (Part 2),” “A Family Affair,” “The Mole Season 2,” “Simone Biles Rising,” and many more. The full list can be found on Netflix’s website.

To find bags of popcorn near you, visit Popcorn Indiana’s website.





