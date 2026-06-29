DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames ripped through a garage and left a home damaged in Westmoreland County on Monday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Fort Hill Road near Route 711 in Donegal Township at 4:10 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene told Channel 11 that the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.

The flames caused the roof of the garage to collapse.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Flames rip through garage, damage nearby home in Westmoreland County (WPXI/WPXI)

Flames rip through garage, damage nearby home in Westmoreland County (WPXI/WPXI)

Flames rip through garage, damage nearby home in Westmoreland County (WPXI/WPXI)

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