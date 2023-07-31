Pilot killed in Wisconsin air crash daughter of 2-time Super Bowl champ Bruce Collie

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A pilot killed during an aircraft incident in Wisconsin on Saturday was the daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie.

Devyn Reiley, 30, of Guadalupe, Texas, died when the World War II-era plane she was piloting crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, WBAY-TV reported.

Reiley, who co-owned a New Braunfels-based flight school with her husband, was in Wisconsin for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Also killed in the crash with Reiley was Zach Colliemoreno, 20, WBAY reported.

Reiley’s single-engine North American T-6 Texan aircraft crashed at about 9:07 a.m. CDT, according to the television station. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, People reported.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the aircraft was reportedly maneuvering before rapidly descending from about 3,000 feet altitude, the Oshkosh Northwestern newspaper reported.

Reiley, the oldest of 13 siblings, was raised in Wimberley, Texas, the Express-News reported.

“She was the older sister that was the one -- everybody looked up to her, everyone does look up to her,” her sister, Calyn Collie, 21, of Wimberley, told the newspaper.

Collie, 61, who is also a pilot, won two Super Bowl rings with the 49ers and was inducted into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He posted a tribute to his daughter in a Facebook post.

Reiley became a certified private pilot in 2017 and was working toward becoming a certified commercial pilot, according to a Facebook post from Texas Warbird Museum, a nonprofit she co-founded with her husband, Hunter Reiley, and his family. The organization’s aim is to preserve retired WWII-era military aircraft known as warbirds, the Express-News reported.

Bruce Collie played in the NFL from 1985 to 1991, playing on the offensive line with the 49ers (1985-89) and the Philadelphia Eagles (1990-91).