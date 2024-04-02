Powerball: No winner again; jackpot jumps to $1.09 billion

This is no April Fools’ joke -- there is still no winner in the Powerball. No one picked all of the numbers in Monday night’s drawing, sending Wednesday’s jackpot -- now the fourth largest in the promotion’s history -- to $1.09 billion.

The winning numbers for the grand prize worth $1 billion were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Update 12:09 a.m. April 2: The Powerball jackpot jumped to the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history when no one selected all five white balls and the red Powerball in Monday’s drawing. The drawing on Wednesday will be for an estimated $1.09 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $975 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million. Both prize options are calculated before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, lottery officials said.

There were six second-tier winners, who each won $1 million. Two tickets were sold in Maryland, with one apiece in Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion -- Nov. 7, 2022; California.

2. $1.765 billion -- Oct. 11, 2023; California.

3. $1.586 billion -- Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

4. $1.09 billion -- April 3, 2024 drawing

5. $1.08 billion -- July 19, 2023; California.

6. $842 million -- Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

7. $768.4 million -- Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

8. $758.7 million -- Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

9. $754.6 million -- Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

10. $731.1 million -- Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Original report: “This is no April Fools’ Day joke, we have an advertised Powerball jackpot that’s hit $1 billion to kick off the month of April,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and the Pennsylvania Lottery’s executive director, said in a statement. “This is an exciting time to play Powerball. Whether you’re a frequent or new player, please remember to keep the game fun by playing responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

