Prince William, children spent his birthday at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince William, Taylor Swift The prince and his family attended Swift's concert in London on Friday. (Ian Forsyth/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Ian Forsyth/Gareth Cattermole)

LONDON — Prince William and his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London on Friday.

Friday also happened to be Prince William’s 42nd birthday, Reuters reported.

Friday marked the first of eight shows Swift has lined up at London’s Wembley Stadium, according to Reuters. London created a “special version” of its underground map to celebrate Swift’s tour. The “Changing of the Guard” ceremony also featured a rendition of one of her songs.

Swift and the royals posted a photo on their Instagram accounts. The photos included Prince George and Princess Charlotte in addition to Prince William. Prince Louis was also reportedly in attendance at the show, according to ”Good Morning America.” He just was not in the photos with Swift.

Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was also seen in Swift’s Instagram post, according to People magazine.

‘Happy birthday Papa’: Family beach photo marks Prince William’s 42nd birthday

“Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening,” the Prince and Princess of Wales said in their Instagram post with Swift.

