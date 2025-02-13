‘Real Housewives’ Teddi Mellencamp says she has ‘multiple tumors’ on brain, undergoes surgery

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp said she would have to undergo emergency surgery after multiple brain tumors were found.

She shared her diagnosis on social media on Wednesday, saying that doctors found the tumors after she had been hospitalized for “severe and debilitating headaches,” The New York Times reported. She underwent CT and MRI scans where doctors found the tumors that they believe have been growing for six months.

Mellencamp said that two of the tumors were going to be removed on Wednesday with the other, smaller ones, being treated later via radiation.

She shared on an Instagram story that Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade and Mellencamp’s estranged husband Edwin Arroyave were at the hospital to give her support before surgery, Us Weekly reported.

This is not the first time she has had a health scare. Mellencamp posted on Feb. 4, World Cancer Day, a reminder to get checked for cancer, showing her scars from when she had a large melanoma removed. She was diagnosed with stage II in 2022, CNN reported.

Mellencamp, who is the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, appeared on the Beverly Hills reality show for 72 episodes, according to IMDB.

