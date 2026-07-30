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Recall alert: 121K Retro refrigerators recalled; can short-circuit

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
refrigerator
Recall alert Galanz Americas has recalled 121,680 retro refrigerators. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Galanz Americas recalled 121,680 of its retro refrigerators because the appliances can short-circuit, posing a burn and fire hazard.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 34 reports of the refrigerators catching fire, with one case resulting in a death.

They came in black, blue, red, or white.

The following models are being recalled:

  • BCD-215V-62H
  • GLR76TRDER
  • GLR76TBKER
  • GLR76TBEER
  • GLR76TWEER

Only ones with date codes from December 2018 to December 2020.

The model and date code, in YYYMM format, can be found on a label in the upper-left corner on the back of the refrigerator.

They were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon, from January 2019 to September 2022 for between $330 and $520, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled refrigerator, you should unplug it and contact Galanz for a free in-home repair.

For more information, contact Galanz by phone at 888-462-0579, by email or online.

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