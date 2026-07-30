Pittsburgh Public Schools’ chief of staff resigns amid assault, strangulation charges

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools’ chief of staff has resigned after he was charged with assault and strangulation.

According to the district, Lamar Blackwell, 31, submitted his resignation letter on Thursday, effective immediately.

In the letter, Blackwell wrote:

“Serving this district has been one of the greatest professional honors of my career. I remain deeply proud of the work we have accomplished together to strengthen organizational effectiveness, advance strategic priorities, and better serve our students, families, and staff.

“Unfortunately, the continued public attention surrounding the pending legal matter involving me has created a level of distraction that has significantly impacted my ability to effectively carry out the responsibilities of my position. While I remain confident that this matter would ultimately be resolved, the ongoing media coverage and resulting public scrutiny have increasingly shifted attention away from the important work of the District. I recognize the strain this situation has placed on the administration and the Board, and I believe stepping aside is the most responsible course of action in the best interests of the District.”

Blackwell was charged in April. According to court documents, he was arrested on Sidney Court after a woman told police he grabbed her by her wrist and choked her. Police said the woman had redness on the left side of her neck.

PPS Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters released the following statement on Blackwell’s resignation:

“We respect Mr. Blackwell’s decision to resign and his desire to act in the best interests of the District,” said Dr. Walters. “Our focus remains on continuing the important work of serving our students and school communities.”

A preliminary hearing for Blackwell was originally scheduled on April 23. It has been postponed several times and is now expected to happen in September.

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