Recall alert: 404K dive sticks affected in expanded recall, pose impaling hazard

Parents, check your children’s pool toys. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the recall involving dive sticks has been expanded, now affecting about 404,000 of them.

The recall affects Sloosh Dive Sticks models 40041, 40003 and 16154, the agency said.

The initial recall affected 254,000 and was issued on June 11. The expanded recall of 404,000 includes that first group.

Model numbers 40041 and 40003 can be found on the back of the box, while model number 16154 is on the poly bag. The numbers can also be found on the top of one end of the dive sticks.

Model 40041 was made before Oct. 23, 2025, while model numbers 40003 and 16154 were sold before Dec. 31, 2025.

The other toys that came in the packages can still be used, the CPSC said.

They were sold on websites such as Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, Target and Shein for between $10 and $22 depending on the model.

If you have the recalled dive sticks, you should take them away from children and throw them away. You’ll be asked to take a photo of them in the trash and email it to Joyin. Once the company gets proof of them being disposed of, they will send new dive sticks that are redesigned and meet federal regulations.

For more information, contact Joyin by phone at 800-781-3067, by email or online.

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