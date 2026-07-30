Westmoreland County woman out $247K in gift card scam

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old Bradenville woman lost approximately $247,000 in a gift card scheme that spanned more than three years.

The victim reported the incident to the Pennsylvania State Police on June 29 after receiving fraudulent text message instructions to purchase hundreds of gift cards.

The incident occurred in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, between early January 2023 and June 2026. According to state police incident reports, the victim received notifications from various phone numbers directing her to buy gift cards and send the redemption codes to unidentified actors.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the victim had purchased a total of 823 cards of various types. The total included 507 Apple gift cards, 190 Footlocker credit cards and 126 Razer Gold credit cards. The cards were purchased from several retail locations, including Walmart, Best Buy and Dollar General.

According to police, the victim then sent the card numbers and photographs of the cards to the individuals who had contacted her over the three years.

The victim maintained documentation of the actors she communicated with regarding the money transfers. However, investigators found the phone numbers used in the scam are no longer active, leaving no current means of communication with the suspects.

The victim provided police with photographs of the cards she had sent to the actors dating back to the start of the scam in 2023.

The total loss sustained was calculated at $247,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group