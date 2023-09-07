Recall alert: 45K electric bikes recalled due to brake issue

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 45,000 Lectric E-Bicycles because of a brake issue.

The mechanical disc brake calipers can fail, causing a rider to lose control, crash and possibly get hurt, according to the CPSC.

Owners are being told not to use them and to contact Lectric for a free mechanical caliper repair kit. They will also get up to $100 towards the cost to install the brake calipers.

The following bikes are being recalled:

XP 3.0 Black

XP 3.0 Long-Range Black

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black

XP Step-Thru 3.0 White

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range

XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long Range White

The model name can be found on the bike’s rear rack.

The bikes were sold online at lectricebikes.com from November 2022 to May 2023 for between $1,000 and $1,200, the CPSC said.

The company is contacting owners directly. For more information, you can call Lectric at 877-479-5422 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. or visit the company’s website.

