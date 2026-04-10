Man, woman arrested after flashing gun at school playground, Pittsburgh police say

PITTSBURGH — A man and a woman were arrested after flashing a gun at a school playground in Pittsburgh, police say.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety information officer said police were called to Montgomery Place in the Northside at 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said one of the two adults flashed the weapon at children who were on the playground as they walked by.

A school security guard gave police a description of those two people and they were taken into custody nearby.

Police said they recovered a gun and no shots were fired.

Charges are expected to be filed. Channel 11 will provide more details once information from court documents is made available.

Channel 11 has also reached out to Pittsburgh Public Schools for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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