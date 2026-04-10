Door-kicking prank could put children at risk, local police warn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks Police are actively investigating several complaints from neighbors that doors have been kicked repeatedly by kids before the kids run away in a ‘ding-dong-ditch’ style prank.

“I would be scared. 911,” said Maria Odzga of McKees Rocks.

Odzga has lived in McKees Rocks since the 1950s. She said she didn’t know about this prank happening here.

“It’s a shame because I was not brought up that way,” she said. “I’m from the old school. Now, kids are on the phone 24/7.”

“That really needs to stop,” said Daquien Lawrence of McKees Rocks. “We’re too grown for that. Kids need to start learning that there’s repercussions to your actions and you really need to stop that.”

Lawrence hasn’t had his door kicked in.

But, if it happened to his house in the middle of the night, “I’m automatically going to think someone’s a threat,” he said. “Because honestly, once you start kicking into my house, then I’m automatically thinking I’ve got to protect my household.”

That’s what police are worried about. They posted the warning about the prank on Facebook, urging parents to talk to their kids.

Police said in part, “We are actively investigating several incidents, and when these juveniles are identified, they will be held accountable. Parents, please talk to your kids and discourage this behavior immediately. We cannot stress enough, the dangers in these types of actions.”

Lawrence agreed.

“I got to protect who’s in my house,” he said. “Which is just leading to saying you’re going to get shot. I don’t want nobody’s kids getting hurt. Honestly, I have a kid of my own, and I don’t want him being hurt.”

Police also said, “The last thing this or any community needs is a deadly force incident over what these young kids think is a trendy joke. Please help us and talk to your children, your neighbor’s children, your nieces and nephews.”

If you witness anyone kicking a door or if anyone kicks your door, you can call 911.

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