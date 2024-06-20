Recall alert: 580K glass coffee mugs recalled

If you use glass coffee mugs for your morning cup of joe, you may want to find out what brand they are. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 580,000 mugs.

The CPSC said JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs can crack or break when filled with hot liquid. The user can be burned or cut.

The mugs are model number JG10242 and were sold in a six-pack of 16 oz mugs. The model number can be found on the product package and order confirmation.

There have been more than 100 cases of the mugs breaking with 56 people being hurt. Most were burned by the hot liquid but nearly two dozen people were cut. Some injuries needed medical attention including surgery and stitches, the CPSC said.

The mugs were sold by Amazon and on MM Products’ website from September 2019 through May 2022 retailing for between $20 and $25 a set.

Owners of the mugs are being told to stop using them. and contact MM Products for a refund.

You can reach the company by phone at 888-569-5680 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

