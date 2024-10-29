Recall alert: Dynacare Baby Powder recall expanded, sold in 35 states

The recall of baby powder that could be contaminated with asbestos has been expanded, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
The initial recall was initiated on Sept. 19 but now includes 373 additional cases of 14 oz. Dynacare Baby Powder and 647 more cases of 4 oz. Dynacare Baby Powder.
Asbestos occurs naturally and is often found near talc. If miners are not careful when mining talc or the ore isn’t purified correctly, it may contain asbestos, which is a carcinogen.
The contamination was found during a routine FDA sampling program and no illnesses have been reported.
The recalled powder was sent to distributors on or after Jan. 18 in the following 35 states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wisconsin
It was also sold on Amazon.
The following batches have been recalled:
14 oz. containers
- Batch B 048, manufacture date 31.10.2023, expiration date 30.10.2026
- Batch B 029, manufacture date 01.11.2023, expiration date 31.10.2026
- Batch B 050, manufacture date 02.11.2023, expiration date 01.11.2026
- Batch 051, manufacture date 29.12.2023, expiration date 28.12.2026
- Batch 052, manufacture date 30.12.2023, expiration date 29.12.2026
4 oz. containers
- Batch 053, manufacture date 01.01.2024, expiration date 31.12.2026
- Batch 054, manufacture date 03.01.2024, expiration date 02.01.2027
- Batch 055, manufacture date 04.01.2024, expiration date 03.01.2027
- Batch 056, manufacture date 05.01.2024, expiration date 04.01.2027
- Batch 057, manufacture date 06.01.2024, expiration date 05.01.2027
- Batch 058, manufacture date 08.01.2024, expiration date 07.01.2027
- Batch 059, manufacture date 31.01.2024, expiration date 30.01.2027
- Batch 060, manufacture date 01.02.2024, expiration date 31.01.2027
For more information about the recall, including questions consumers may have, contact Dynarex at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or via email.
You can also contact the company for information on how to return the baby powder or to get a refund, the FDA said.
©2024 Cox Media Group