Local woman who had power of attorney for 93-year-old pleads guilty to financial exploitation

A local woman has pleaded guilty to financially exploiting an elderly person.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi says Kathy Sue Twigg, 65, of Brush Valley, entered a guilty plea for financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, as well as theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and misapplication of entrusted funds.

Indiana County detectives received a report that the victim — a 93-year-old, care-dependent woman — was removed from her nursing home for failing to make payments.

Detectives determined that Twigg, who had the victim’s power of attorney, did not make the required payments for the victim’s care, Manzi says.

Twigg also failed to address the victim’s other bills and obligations, instead taking the money for herself, Manzi says.

Twigg’s sentencing is scheduled for May 8, following a presentence investigation by the Indiana County Probation Department.

