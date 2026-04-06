Recall alert: Raw Farm cheese recalled

Cheese sold nationwide has been recalled.

Nine people have become ill due to an E. coli outbreak in three states: California, Texas, and Florida, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Three people have been hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome connected with the outbreak. There have been no deaths.

Raw Farm has issued a voluntary recall of its raw cheddar cheese made from unpasteurized milk. It is important to note that no cheese samples have tested positive for any pathogen.

The recall affects only Raw Farm-brand cheddar cheese; no other products are being recalled.

The FDA said the following items are part of the voluntary recall:

8 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Block, batch 20251027-2, expiration date 8/23/2026, UPC 835204001177

80 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Block, batch 20251015-4, expiration date 8/11/2026, UPC 835204001160

16 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Block, batch 20251027-4, expiration date 8/23/2026, UPC 835204000156

80 oz Bag of Original Cheddar Shred, batch 20260205, expiration date 5/6/2026, UPC 835204000194

16 oz Jalapeno Cheddar Block, batch 20251128-1J, expiration date 9/24/2026, UPC 835204000354

8 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Shred, batch 20260212, expiration date 5/13/2026, UPC 835204001184

8 oz Jalapeno Cheddar Block, batch 20251128-2J, expiration date 9/24/2026, UPC 835204000330

If you have the recalled cheese, you should not eat it and return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund, the FDA said.

The cheese was sold at retailers nationwide, including Sprouts Farmers Market and H-E-B.

For more information, contact Raw Farm.

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