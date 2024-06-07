Red Lobster bankruptcy: New filings show which locations may be closed next

Weeks after Red Lobster announced it had filed for bankruptcy and shuttered scores of restaurants, the seafood chain said in court filings that it wants to close more locations.
According to the filings, Red Lobster wants to close several dozen more restaurants across the country. The company, which has more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand, plans to sell its business to its lenders, and, in turn, it will receive financing to stay afloat. Part of that plan includes closing some of its nearly 600 restaurants.
The following is a list of locations that are either already closed or are in danger of closing. The list was revealed in court filings last week. According to CNN, the locations could be shuttered if they can’t renegotiate their leases.
The list below contains some restaurants that closed in May.
Alabama
2620 McFarland Blvd. E, Tuscaloosa
Arizona
2500 S. Beulah Blvd., Flagstaff
7921 W. Bell Rd., Peoria
2810 North 75th Ave., Phoenix
5061 North Oracle Road, Tucson
1521 S. Yuma Palms Parkway, Yuma
Arkansas
3885 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
7401 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith
4500 Central Avenue, Hot Springs
8407 W. Markham Street, Little Rock
California
6231 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights
503 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas
928 W. Huntington Ave., Monrovia
4095 Century Blvd, Pittsburg
1720 N Main Street, Salinas
195 E. Hospitality Lane, San Bernardino
2040 Aborn Road, San Jose
2283 W. March Lane, Stockton
1180 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Vallejo
Colorado
4925 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
3301 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
2885 23rd Ave, Greeley
3306 N Elizabeth Street, Pueblo
Connecticut
320 Universal Drive North, North Haven
Delaware
309 Rocky Run Parkway, Talleyville
Florida
340 West SR 436, Altamonte Springs
2475 Highway 27 South, Clermont
26320 U.S. 19th North, Clearwater
2000 University Dr., Coral Springs
5950 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
3801 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
326 Miracle Strip Pkwy S.W., Fort Walton Beach
5690 Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee
6638 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth
3706 North Road 98, Lakeland
10010 US Highway 441, Leesburg
2355 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne
215 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island
11550 SW 88th St., Miami
13300 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami
32 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park
617 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando
9892 International Drive, Orlando
8003 Golden Sky Lane, Orlando
5110 N 9th Ave., Pensacola
8909 US Highway 19, Port Richey
2328 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
6151 34th Street North, St. Petersburg
11601 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
3830 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages
2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach
Georgia
2679 Adams Farm Dr., Columbus
6550 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro
700 Shorter Ave., Rome
2579 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna
Illinois
1604 N. State Road, Route 50, Bourbonnais
1901 N. Prospect Ave., Champaign
Indiana
1900 S. US 31 By-Pass, Kokomo
4353 Franklin Street, Michigan City
5400 National Road East, Richmond
Iowa
1100 Buckeye Ave., Ames
Kansas
9475 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park
1915 S Wanamaker Road, Topeka
Kentucky
4639 Outer Loop, Louisville
5151 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
Maryland
2314 N Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
Michigan
4109 Wilder Road, Bay City
3920 28th St., SE Kentwood
479 Telegraph Road, Waterford
Minnesota
1951 American Blvd. West, Bloomington
8900 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley
Mississippi
895 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo
Missouri
12235 Saint Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton
3885 N Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville
4328 Noland Rd, Independence
3131 Range Line Rd., Joplin
New Jersey
3003 Route 130 South, Delran
4411 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
211 Route 17 S, Paramus
New York
2090 Bartow Ave., Bronx
801 Sunrise Highway, Copiague
295 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood
5 Times Square, Manhattan
750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury
2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook
North Carolina
1805 Walnut Street, Cary
304 A Western Blvd., Jacksonville
Ohio
6500 Miller Lane, Dayton
2340 Tiffin Ave., Findlay
1422 Reynolds Road, Maumee
255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia
7607 Day Drive, Parma
17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville
4990 Monroe St., Toledo
Pennsylvania
935 Wayne Ave, Chambersburg
425 W. DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia
4766 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh
South Carolina
1270 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce
2080 Sam Rittenburg Blvd, Charleston
Tennessee
2131 Northgate Mall Dr, Chattanooga
Texas
3815 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
109 W. Anderson Lane, Austin
5825 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
603 N. Cockrell Hill Road, Duncanville
3056 Preston Road, Frisco
2760 S. Highway 6, Houston
5034 50th Street, Lubbock
7800 Bedford-euless Road, North Richland Hills
5815 N. Loop 1604 West, San Antonio
1381 S.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
17415 US 281 North, San Antonio
100 Ih 35 North, San Marcos
18446 Interstate 45 South, Shenandoah
3002 Saint Michael Drive, Texarkana
4401 Kemp Blvd., Wichita Falls
Virginia
555 S. Van Dorn Street, Alexandria
4115 Chesapeake Square Blvd, Chesapeake
10325 Fairfax Blvd., Fairfax
3109 Spotsylvania Mall Drive, Fredericksburg
5400 National Road East, Richmond
8009 West Broad Street, Richmond
709 Independence Blvd., Virginia Beach
821 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach
Washington
4231 196th SW, Lynwood
3208 NW Randall Way, Silverdale
West Virginia
3705 Murdock Ave., Parkersburg
