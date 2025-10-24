Roku ranks most-searched Halloween movies for 2025

A chill is in the air and we are days away from Halloween. It’s a perfect time to look for a Halloween flick and Roku has some suggestions ranging from Halloween hijinks to downright terrifying.

The streaming service said viewers have searched for the family-friendly film “Coraline” the most, followed by the classic slasher “Halloween.”

Here is Roku’s top 10:

“Coraline” “Halloween” “Hocus Pocus” “Weapons” “The Conjuring” “Hotel Transylvania” “Monster House” “The Adams Family” “Casper” “Scream”

Netflix has an entire site set up for the Halloween genre, with films from “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” to “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Night of the Living Dead.” It also has television show suggestions such as “Stranger Things,” “The Walking Dead” and “Wednesday.”

CNET came up with its own list of the 10 best on Hulu which includes: “Late Night with the Devil,” “The Babadook” and “Black Swan”

Prime, according to CNET, has about a dozen must-see horror movies, including “Smile 2,” “Speak No Evil” and “Nosferatu.”

