Man accused of setting duplex on fire with family inside arrested by US Marshals

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man accused of setting a duplex on fire with a family inside has been arrested by US Marshals.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced Anthony Mohamed’s arrest on Friday evening.

Officials have not provided exact details on how Mohamed was arrested, but Channel 11 will share that information once it is made available.

Mohamed has been wanted since April, 2026.

He was charged with six counts of attempted homicide, aggravated arson, arson, risking catastrophe, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and nine counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police said he started a fire at a duplex on McCargo Street in New Kensington on March 29.

PHOTOS: Intense fire leaves New Kensington duplex with significant damage

Jasmine Bell and her partner, Jeris, had to throw their children from a roof to escape the burning home.

Mohamed is Jeris’ stepbrother.

“You tried to kill my children. You tried to take everything I have in this world from me. I hope that one day, when you’re sitting there rotting in your cell, that you realize that you did have something to lose,” Bell said earlier this month.

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He is expected to appear in court on June 10.

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