Rolling Stones’ new album, ‘Foreign Tongues,’ set for July 10 release

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, but the Rolling Stones still like it.

The iconic band from the United States on Tuesday announced the release of newest album, Variety reported. “Foreign Tongues,” a 14-track collection, will hit stores on July 10, according to the band.

The album, released by Capitol Records, comes less than three years after the Stones’ Grammy Award-winning effort and their first studio album in more than 15 years, “Hackney Diamonds,” Deadline reported.

The new album will be introduced by its lead single, “In the Stars,” which will be released digitally this week. The song, along with “Rough and Twisted,” the album’s opening track, will receive a physical release on May 15, Deadline reported.

Warning: Profane language in social media post below.

The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones brand new studio album Foreign Tongues will be released on July 10 and is available to pre-order now on multiple formats: https://t.co/LpY0he8XyO

Foreign Tongues captures The Rolling Stones sound you know and love - rooted… pic.twitter.com/jYliq3Co5R — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 5, 2026

The album will feature longtime drummer Charlie Watts in one of his final recording sessions before his death in August 2021 at the age of 80, Variety reported.

The band’s core remains -- lead singer Mick Jagger, lead guitarist Keith Richards and guitarist Ron Wood. Bassist Darryl Jones, keyboardist Matt Clifford and drummer Steve Jordan, who have assisted the Stones in recent years, also will be featured.

According to Deadline, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will also have a glittering supporting cast of musicians, including Paul McCartney -- who played on “Hackney Diamonds” -- Steve Winwood, The Cure’s Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The band, which normally takes a long time to record an album, finished their latest work in less than a month, Variety reported. For “Foreign Tongues,” the band reunited with producer Andrew Watt. The Grammy Award-winner also produced “Hackney Diamonds.”

“It was a very intense few weeks recording ‘Foreign Tongues.’” Jagger said in a statement, according to Billboard. “We went as fast as we could.”

“The atmosphere in the room was so creative,” Wood said in the same statement. “The whole band was on top form throughout the whole process. Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”

“Foreign Tongues” will be the Rolling Stones’ 25th studio album, according to Billboard.

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