‘Severe eye infection’ leads to partial blindness for Elton John

Elton John is sharing with his fans that he had some medical issues that left him partially blind but he said he is healing.

John, 77, posted to Instagram that he’s been “dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

He said the healing process was “extremely slow” and “it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer didn’t say specifically what the infection was, CNN reported.

This isn’t the first medical issue John had in the past few years. In 2021 he had hip surgery after he fell and had “increasing difficulties moving,” USA Today reported. He also was hospitalized as a precaution after he fell last year but was quickly discharged.

John retired from touring last year but will be the subject of the documentary, “Elton John: Never Too Late” which will air on Disney+ in December. He also penned a new song for the film that is an “emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey” as the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter reminiscences on his more than five-decade-long career and prepares for his final concert in North America held in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The film of that concert made him one of a handful of EGOT winners after being awarded an Emmy for his previous Disney+ concert special.

John and his creative partner Bernie Taupin were presented with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March, USA Today reported.

