Increased electric prices go into effect for Pennsylvania utility companies

PITTSBURGH — New electric generation prices are in effect in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says electric distribution companies it regulates adjusted the cost per kilowatt-hour on June 1 for residential customers who have not selected a competitive electric generation supplier. The new prices are based on wholesale market rates.

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The price change can significantly impact monthly bills, especially as Pennsylvania enters the highest-electric-use months of the summer season. However, monthly costs are heavily impacted by individual use and summer temperatures.

In Western Pennsylvania, the rate changes are as follows:

Duquense Light goes from $13.75 to $14.14

Penelec goes from $11.747 to $13.1242

Penn Power goes from $12.606 to $13.477

goes from $12.606 to $13.477 West Penn Power goes from $10.947 to $12.075

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission urges customers to review their overall energy use and explore affordability or assistance programs, if needed.

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