There’s a new Superman: See David Corenswet put on iconic supersuit

A new actor has donned Superman’s iconic cape.

David Corenswet has inherited the role made famous by Christopher Reeve, Henry Cavill and so many others.

James Gunn shared the first image of Corenswet suiting up as the Man of Steel, which according to the director was taken on set of “Superman,” formerly known as “Superman: Legacy,” by Jess Miglio adding to his Threads post it “was entirely in-camera.”

You can see the Threads post here.

Variety reported this is the first time Corenswet has led a major film. Previously he appeared in “The Politician” and “Hollywood” on Netflix.

Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane; Nicholas Hoult will star as villain Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo will be Jimmy Olsen.

Rounding out the cast is Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

Gunn shared photo of the cast after a table read back in February where he wrote that they were “all together for the first time” and that it had been “what a wonderful day.”

Gunn also shared the release date which is currently set as July 11, 2025, People magazine reported.

