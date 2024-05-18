Several Pittsburgh roads to close Sunday while bikers raise money for cancer research

PITTSBURGH — Several roads in Pittsburgh will be closed on Sunday while bikers raise money for cancer research.

According to P3R, over 700 bikers are expected to take part in the second annual Rush to Crush Cancer Benefitting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center by riding a 15, 30 or 60-mile course.

The 15 and 60-mile rides start and finish on the north Shore near Stage AE. The 30-mile point-to-point ride starts at Central Elementary School at 8 a.m. and ends at stage AE.

Organizers say the roadways impacted include Federal St., Allegheny Commons, Sandusky St., East General Robinson, River Avenue, Liberty Avenue, Grant Street, West General Robinson, and Mazeroski Way. Additionally, the 31st Bridge and Roberto Clemente Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The road closures start as early as 4 a.m. and end by 2 p.m., with parking prohibited along the 15-mile course. See the 15-mile course sector map below to know exactly when certain roads will close.

Rush to Crush Cancer 15-mile course map

Organizers say bikers will share the road with vehicles on the 30 and 60-mile courses.

People are encouraged to park at the Gold Lot 1 and Gold 1 Garage. Only the entrances on Art Rooney Avenue and Reedsdale Street will be accessible.

Click here to learn more about the fundraising event.

