SAN ANTONIO — A South Texas barbershop was hoping to host a grand opening for a second facility this weekend. Instead, its owner is dealing with a theft that resulted in thousands of dollars’ worth of barber equipment being stolen.

“All the clippers to the other barbers are gone. This morning, I had to go and get as many used clippers as I can,” Andrew Garcia, the owner of Hustle and Fade SA, told KSAT. “We’re still trying to run a business at the end of the day. They took everything.”

The theft occurred on Tuesday night at the new location, according to the television station.

Garcia, 19, said that thanks to surveillance video, he could tell that the thieves originally attempted to break into the shop through its doors, KSAT reported. When that failed, they pushed in an air conditioning unit on the side of the building and climbed in through a window.

Thieves steal thousands of dollars in equipment from Southwest Side barber shop | Read the full story at the link in our bio. https://t.co/fuySYiumV5 — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) November 19, 2026

The surveillance video also shows one person filling a bag with barber equipment before walking to a jewelry cabinet and taking the items inside, according to the television station.

In a separate surveillance video, another person can be seen waiting outside for their accomplice to leave the building.

Garcia said the thieves took at least two clippers from each of the shop’s 11 barber stations, estimating the loss would spiral into the thousands.

“It’s not necessarily about me. It’s more about my barbers,” Garcia told KSAT. “They have to work.”

Barbers from Garcia’s first location offered to lend equipment to colleagues who will be working in the second shop, according to the television station.

Despite the setback, Garcia said he is focused on moving forward.

“I wouldn’t wish this on no other small business, especially a young entrepreneur coming out of San Antonio,” Garcia told KSAT. “And I hope those guys are found.”

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

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