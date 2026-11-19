Pennsylvania State Police accuse a man of removing political yard signs in Indiana County.

Dey Whittmore Watts, 73, was charged Nov. 10 with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and posting advertisements on property of another, PSP says.

Troopers claim that, on Oct. 28, the Indiana County Republican Committee reported someone removing signs for state Rep. Jim Struzzi (R-District 62) from homes on South Sixth Street and Lucerne Road in White Township.

The signs were then allegedly dropped off at the committee’s and Struzzi’s office with a note saying they were illegally posted.

Also, a person left a sign at the offices reading, “Litter on a stick,” PSP says.

Troopers talked with neighbors and businesses and used surveillance video to identify Watts as the suspect.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group