Three-time club: Conan O’Brien tapped to host Oscars again

A familiar face will once again be center stage at the Academy Awards.

Conan O’Brien has been named Oscars host for the third year in a row.

The announcement of O’Brien’s return was made as part of the Disney upfronts in New York this week, Variety reported.

The 99th Oscars ceremony will be held on March 14.

Also returning are live television event producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as the executive producers for the fourth year in a row, while O’Brien’s producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will be producing for the third time. Sweeney will also serve as the writer.

News of O’Brien’s return should not come as a shock. Disney exec Rob Mills told Variety the day after the last ceremony that they would consider bringing him back.

There was a gag at the end of the previous broadcast that he was “Oscars host for life,” with the skit ending with his being killed and taken away to be incinerated, with MrBeast named as his replacement for life, Deadline reported.

But Mills said it wasn’t a joke.

“Conan is host for life, yes,” he said in March, according to Variety. “He hasn’t even accepted yet. He’s just being told. We’re assuming that was not a comedy bit. We’re going to treat that as if that was fact.”

“Conan has, obviously, a standing offer to host as long as he wants,” Mills also told Deadline in March.

The six-time Primetime Emmy winner currently hosts “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast and “Conan O’Brien Must Go” travel program on HBO. He previously hosted “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien” and “Conan.”

He joins the ranks of Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted four times, Steve Martin (3), and Chris Rock (2). The last person to have a consecutive trifecta was Billy Crystal, The New York Times reported.

0 of 16 Through the years 1989 Sat Night Live writers including Conan O'Brien, Phil Hartman, Mike Myers & Al Franken (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Through the years LATE NIGHT WITH DAVID LETTERMAN -- Episode 1245 -- Pictured: (l-r) TV writer and 'Late Night' successor Conan O'Brien, host David Letterman on May 4, 1993 -- (Photo by: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Through the years THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 787 -- Pictured: (l-r) Conan O'Brien during an interview with host Jay Leno on October 13, 1995 -- (Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) Through the years 2002 Host Conan O'Brien does his opening act at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage) (Michael Caulfield/WireImage) Through the years 2005 Conan O'Brien during Comedy Love Call fundraiser backstage and performance at Beacon Theater in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) (Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: TV host Conan O'Brien poses in the pressroom during the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years EUGENE, OR - APRIL 12: Comedian Conan O'Brien performs at the opening night of "The Legally Prohibited From Being Funny On TV Tour" at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts on April 12, 2010 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Comedian Conan O'Brien delivers a comedy routine during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 27, 2013 in Washington, DC. The dinner is an annual event attended by journalists, politicians and celebrities. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Through the years SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Comedian Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during TBS Night Out at The New Museum on May 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for TBS) (Paul Zimmerman) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Conan O'Brien visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' to discuss the launch of his new full-time SiriusXM channel, 'Team Coco Radio' at the SiriusXM Studios on November 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Conan O'Brien visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: (L-R) Shaquile O'Neal and Conan O'Brien speak onstage during Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di) Through the years FILE PHOTO: Host Conan O'Brien speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. O'Brien has been tapped as Oscars host for the third year in a row. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

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