$3M winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Pittsburgh grocery store

PITTSBURGH — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Allegheny County won a massive prize in Tuesday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket with Megaplier sold at the Kuhn’s Market on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh matched all five white balls drawn, but not the Mega Ball, winning $3 million. Without the Megaplier, the prize would have been $1 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 13-19-43-62-64 and a Mega Ball of 6.

Kuhn’s Market earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has one year to claim their prize.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group