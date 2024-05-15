Local

Route 65 shut down in New Brighton due to water main break

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A portion of Route 65 in Beaver County is closed in both directions due to a water main break.

PennDOT said Route 65 is shut down between Second Street and Third Street in New Brighton.

Motorists will need to use alternative routes, PennDOT said. They are also asked to be patient and use caution in the area.

Emergency crew are on scene.

